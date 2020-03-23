Calais Campbell on Trade from Jaguars to Ravens: 'Trying to Prove Them Wrong'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 01: Calais Campbell #93 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TIAA Bank Field on December 01, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars decided to part ways with veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell this offseason, trading him to the Baltimore Ravens for a fifth-round pick.  

And the veteran told the Ravens' The Lounge podcast that the trade will serve as motivation for him this season:

"I pay attention when people get traded. In the back of my mind, I wondered what I'd get traded for if I ever got traded. I'm perfectly fine with the way it went down. I'm going to be 34 years old this year. For some reason, it doesn't matter how much production you have, when you turn a certain age, guys are trying to get rid of you before you just can't do it anymore. That's good motivation for me because I'm always trying to prove them wrong."

                     

