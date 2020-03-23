Mike Evans Says It's 'Surreal' Tom Brady Joined Buccaneers in Free Agency

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Mike Evans is ready to catch passes from Tom Brady.

"It's surreal," he said of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' decision to sign the all-time great during a session of Fortnite on the streaming platform Twitch (h/t Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times).

"He's about to be my quarterback, man," he continued. "I know you don't know football like that, but I've played six years in the NFL, and I haven't been to the playoffs yet. Tom Brady has won six Super Bowls."

Evans has enjoyed plenty of individual success but hardly any team success during his first six seasons in the league.

Tampa Bay is a combined 34-62 with Evans on the roster, but it is impossible to blame him for the poor results. He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in all six seasons and has 48 career touchdown catches.

The three-time Pro Bowler is on the short list of the best wide receivers in the league and is a red-zone weapon at 6'5" with the ability to high-point passes or beat defenders on go routes. Evans and Chris Godwin represent arguably the best one-two punch of wide receivers in the league.

That wide receiver tandem now has potentially the best quarterback in league history to work with after Brady left the New England Patriots for Tampa Bay.

Unlike Evans with the Buccaneers, Brady has enjoyed nothing but team success throughout his career. He has six Super Bowl rings, three league MVPs and 14 Pro Bowl nods for a team that missed the playoffs just once since the 2002 season.

That missed playoff appearance came in 2008 when Brady suffered a season-ending injury in the first game.

While he turns 43 years old in August, he will look to lead Evans somewhere the wide receiver has never been with a playoff appearance in 2020.