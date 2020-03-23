NFL Free Agency 2020: Analyzing Best Moves to Open Offseason

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The moves that NFL teams make in the offseason are done with the intention of helping to lay the foundation for potentially successful seasons and maybe even a Super Bowl victory.

Some teams have already made impressive additions to their rosters. And by this time next year, they could be looking back at this time as a key turning point for their franchise.

After a busy start to the NFL offseason, here are several of the best moves that teams have made to begin this year's free-agency period.

Tom Brady to the Buccaneers

When one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history changes teams this late in his career, it has to be listed among the top offseason moves for the team that landed him.

After winning six Super Bowl championships and three NFL MVP Awards with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady is heading to a new team for the first time in his career. Tampa Bay signed the 42-year-old to a two-year, $50 million deal that could mark the final contract of his career.

The Bucs haven't won the Super Bowl since the 2002 season, and they haven't won a playoff game since. They've also missed the playoffs in each of the past 12 years. But now, they've got one of the most successful players in NFL history leading their offense.

Brady didn't have many offensive weapons last season in New England. That will change in Tampa Bay, where he can throw the ball to the impressive receiving tandem of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. And it wouldn't be surprising to see the veteran help the Bucs end their offensive drought.

Philip Rivers to the Colts

The Buccaneers aren't the only team to bring in a new veteran quarterback. After spending 16 seasons with the Chargers, Philip Rivers signed a one-year, $25 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

Indianapolis' quarterback situation took a big hit last preseason when Andrew Luck decided to retire, which led to Jacoby Brissett starting in 2019. Rivers is a more proven player, as he's passed for more than 4,000 yards in 11 of the past 12 seasons.

The Colts have missed the playoffs in four of the past five seasons, including last year when they went 7-9. Rivers also hasn't had much recent postseason success, as the Chargers went 5-11 last season and missed the playoffs for the fifth time in six years.

The 38-year-old will have an elite receiver to throw to in Indianapolis in T.Y. Hilton, and it could lead to more offense for the Colts this season.

Time may be running out for Rivers to win his first Super Bowl title, but he should have a solid chance of at least reaching the playoffs with Indianapolis in 2020.

Jack Conklin to the Browns

The Cleveland Browns entered 2019 with high expectations after an offseason in which they made many moves. However, instead of ending their recent struggles, they went 6-10 and missed the playoffs for the 17th straight season.

There is talent on Cleveland's roster, though, and it added another strong offensive piece when it signed tackle Jack Conklin to a three-year, $42 million deal. He started all 16 games for the Tennessee Titans three times in his first four NFL seasons, including last year.

Conklin, who is 25 and was a first-round draft pick of Tennessee in 2016, should help to solidify the Browns' offensive line. That could help quarterback Baker Mayfield bounce back from a tough season and continue to make Nick Chubb one of the top running backs in the league.

A strong offseason doesn't always translate to regular-season success—as evidenced by the Browns last season—but the addition of Conklin is a strong move that should help them improve in 2020.