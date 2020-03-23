MLB Rumors: Latest Contract Buzz on Yasiel Puig and JT Realmuto

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

While the baseball and sports world is largely on pause because of the coronavirus pandemic, there are still some rumors circulating prior to whenever the 2020 season begins.

With that in mind, here is some of the latest buzz surrounding Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto and free-agent outfielder Yasiel Puig.

Puig Reportedly Still Drawing Interest Despite Remaining Unsigned

While most of the marquee free agents available this offseason were signed before Major League Baseball postponed the start of the season, Puig is still looking for a team despite the fact he is just 29 years old with a solid resume.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network revealed on the latest Big Time Baseball podcast (h/t Connor Byrne of MLB Trade Rumors) that the Miami Marlins made Puig an offer at some point this offseason.

Heyman also said there were teams that were considering signing him before the hiatus, including the San Francisco Giants.

This comes after Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reported on March 2 the former Los Angeles Dodger, Cincinnati Red and Cleveland Indian turned down a one-year, $10 million offer from a potential National League suitor.

It is not surprising some teams are interested in Puig, who was an All-Star in 2014 as a member of the Dodgers. He is still relatively young and slashed .267/.327/.458 with 24 home runs, 84 RBI and 19 stolen bases during the 2019 campaign while splitting time with the Reds and Indians.

He also has a strong arm and is responsible for 28 total defensive runs saved above average in the outfield in his career, per FanGraphs.

Even if he doesn't land a starting job, Puig is someone who could slide into an outfield rotation and provide capable defense and a power bat. Don't be surprised when he is in someone's lineup on opening day even though he has not inked a new deal to this point.

Realmuto's Agents Reportedly Targeting Major Contract Extension

Realmuto lost his arbitration hearing with the Phillies, but his agents have their eyes on a significant contract extension.

Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer noted the Phillies and the catcher have paused contract extension discussions while the league is on hiatus because of the pandemic, but Realmuto's "representatives are believed to be using Joe Mauer's catcher-record $23 million average annual salary as a baseline in extension talks."

Lauber added: "One source suggested Realmuto's camp is targeting St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt's five-year, $130 million extension last year."

What's more, Heyman said on the Big Time Baseball podcast (h/t Rotoworld) his agents want a bigger deal than the eight-year, $159 million one Buster Posey signed with the Giants in March 2013.

Realmuto is scheduled to become a free agent following the 2020 campaign if the two sides can't reach an agreement, and he figures to be in line for a head-turning deal.

He is just 29 years old, was an All-Star and Silver Slugger in each of the last two years and took home a Gold Glove in 2019. He spent the first five years of his career with the Marlins but impressed last season in his first with the Phillies.

The catcher slashed .275/.328/.493 with 25 home runs and 83 RBI while showing the ability to hit for power and average while playing impressive defense behind the plate.

The Posey deal stands out considering he was a generational catcher who was younger than Realmuto (26) when he signed it. He was also coming off a 2012 National League MVP season when he slashed .336/.408/.549 with 24 home runs and 103 RBI.

Posey was also a key part of the 2010 and 2012 World Series champion teams in San Francisco, something Realmuto cannot match.

Realmuto is one of the best catchers in today's game who is still in his prime, and his potential free agency figures to be a major talking point during the next offseason if the Phillies don't match some of these numbers.