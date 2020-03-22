Report: Tom Brady Requested Buccaneers' Phone Numbers After Signing Contract

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Tom Brady is wasting no time in starting his next chapter in Tampa Bay.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the 42-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback had just one request when he left the New England Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency—his new teammates' phone numbers:

"Brady never asked for control of the offense. He knew that [Bruce] Arians, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen and special assistant Tom Moore would collaborate with him on game plans. He didn't ask for any specific players to join him. He didn't even ask to wear No. 12, which for the moment belongs to [receiver Chris] Godwin.

"In fact, there was only one request Brady had after he had signed: He wanted the phone numbers of all his new Bucs teammates."

Godwin is willing to give No. 12 to Brady should he ask for it, though the receiver has worn the jersey number since high school.

"Obviously if he doesn't want it, or if he's not making a big deal out of it, I'm definitely going to keep it," the 24-year-old told the Bucs' official website (h/t ESPN). "We'll see how that goes. I think just out of respect for what he's done, what he's accomplished, just kind of the career he's built for himself, you have to lean into that respect."

Brady has reason to be eager about building chemistry with the likes of Godwin and Mike Evans, who each recorded at least 1,000 yards receiving last year. Evans has reached the 1,000-yard mark in every season since the Bucs drafted him seventh overall in 2014.

Brady brings an unparalleled resume to the Bucs:

He announced his tenure in New England was over last Tuesday:

Brady officially signed with the Buccaneers on Friday:

The Pats thanked Brady in a full-page Tampa Bay Times ad earlier Sunday:

The Buccaneers finished 7-9 last year, their third consecutive losing season. Brady, meanwhile, has never had a losing campaign as an NFL starter. To make room for Brady, the Bucs let 2015 first overall pick Jameis Winston walk in free agency.

Tampa's offense finished third in total yards, first in passing and 24th in rushing last season with Winston under center. The 26-year-old tied with Brady with a 53.7 Total QBR, per ESPN.

Last season, Brady saw a drop-off across the board statistically from 2018. The Michigan product threw for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions on a 60.8 completion percentage. The biggest difference between his and Winston's production came via turnovers, as the latter led the NFL with 30 picks.