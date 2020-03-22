Alex Rodriguez Announces 'A-Rod Baseball Bunch' Virtual Clinic amid COVID-19

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In the age of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, former Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez is doing what he can to virtually teach aspiring baseball players some of the "tricks of the trade" he learned growing up.

The 14-time All-Star announced he will host the virtual baseball clinic he titled the "A-Rod Baseball Bunch" live on his Instagram page at 5 p.m. ET on Monday:

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com noted the name pays homage to The Baseball Bunch, which was a television series in the 1980s featuring Johnny Bench and Tommy Lasorda, among others, teaching children about the game.

"I'm going to teach you a little bit about hitting, fielding and throwing, Rodriguez said. "I'm going to show you the tricks of the trade that I did when I was 12, 13, 14 years old to get ready to play Major League Baseball."

Considering Rodriguez was a World Series champion, three-time American League MVP, 10-time Silver Slugger and two-time Gold Glover who drilled 696 home runs throughout his career, there are sure to be plenty of worthwhile tips for children looking to one day reach the major leagues to learn from a distance.