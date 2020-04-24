Cowboys Draft Stefon Diggs' Brother Trevon: Dallas' Depth Chart After Round 2

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have strengthened their secondary after selecting Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs with the No. 51 pick of the 2020 NFL draft.

The second-round pick could see early playing time with his new team based on the latest depth chart.

LDE: Demarcus Lawrence, Joe Jackson

DT: Gerald McCoy, Trysten Hill

DT: Antwaun Woods

RDE: Tyrone Crawford, Dorance Armstrong

OLB: Leighton Vander Esch, Joe Thomas

MLB: Jaylon Smith, Luke Gifford

OLB: Sean Lee, Justin March

CB: Trevon Diggs*, Anthony Brown, Deante Burton

CB: Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis

FS: Xavier Woods

SS: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Darian Thompson

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Diggs is still relatively raw on the defensive side of the ball after beginning his college career as a receiver, following in the path of brother Stefon Diggs.

He converted to cornerback in 2017 and quickly became a reliable player for one of the top defenses in college football.

Per Pro Football Focus, he was the highest-graded cornerback against Power Five offenses last season.

In addition to his coverage skills, Diggs was known for his playmaking ability with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries, totaling two defensive touchdowns.

He also spent time returning both kickoffs and punts during his collegiate career and could handle these duties again in the NFL.

The athleticism at 6'1", 205 pounds gives him loads of upside that his team will hope to unlock as his career progresses.

Diggs should also provide immediate help to a defense that could use some depth at cornerback.

The Cowboys ranked 10th in the NFL against the pass but lost No. 1 corner Byron Jones to free agency, creating openings at the position.

Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown should still have big roles in the secondary, but the new rookie addition will likely see significant snaps in Week 1 and could expand his playing time as the 2020 season progresses.