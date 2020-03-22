Ex-NFL OL Kyle Turley Says Marijuana 'Saved His Life' amid Opioid Addiction

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Former NFL offensive tackle and longtime cannabis advocate Kyle Turley discussed the benefits of marijuana and how it aided him following his playing career in an interview published Sunday.

According to Josh Peter of USA Today, Turley credited cannabis use with improving his quality of life significantly: "Because I chose cannabis as an alternative and to understand it the way I have, it saved my life. It kept my family together. I have my wife. I have my kids. I have an amazing business partner and an amazing shop to craft this conversation into the light and bring it to the people the way it deserves."

Turley, who co-owns the Shango cannabis dispensary in Moreno Valley, California, said he was previously addicted to opioids and that he nearly took his own life before switching to marijuana.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.