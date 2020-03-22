NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Robby Anderson, Jason Peters and More Free Agents

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

A lot has happened since NFL free agency started Wednesday. And it can be difficult to keep up with all the rumors, buzz and transactions that are taking place around the league.

Things may have slowed a bit since the frenzy of deals that took place when the period got underway. But there are still plenty of talented free-agent players available whom teams will continue to negotiate with and attempt to sign to help fill holes on their rosters or to provide depth.

Here's some of the buzz surrounding several top free agents who are still without teams.

Raiders Appear to Be Out on Anderson

Although the Las Vegas Raiders are likely to add a wide receiver or two this offseason, it doesn't appear they're in the market for free agent Robby Anderson.

According to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, Las Vegas decided to address its defense in free agency rather than pursue Anderson, whom it liked. It appears more likely that the Raiders could address their receiving depth in the NFL draft.

Anderson expressed interest in returning to the New York Jets earlier this offseason, stating on ESPN's NFL Live that he believes both sides would like that to happen. However, he tweeted Saturday about patience, perhaps implying that he's not in a rush to sign a deal.

There hasn't been much other buzz about Anderson recently, but perhaps more will develop in the days to come.

Could Peters Consider Deal with Tampa Bay?

Michael Perez/Associated Press

A lot of the top free-agent offensive linemen have signed with teams already, but 38-year-old tackle Jason Peters remains on the market. The veteran spent the past 11 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he will likely be heading to a new team this offseason.

On Saturday, ESPN's Louis Riddick suggested the possibility of Peters signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if he's open to moving to right tackle, calling it "something to keep an eye on."

Tampa Bay will likely be in win-now mode after signing veteran quarterback Tom Brady to a two-year deal, so adding Peters for some improved protection along the offensive line would make sense for both sides.

Peters is likely in the final stages of his NFL career, so he will likely be considering teams that give him a chance to have success in 2020.

Will Bell Head to a Different NFC South Team?

Butch Dill/Associated Press

ESPN's Josina Anderson recently reported that the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers both had interest in 25-year-old safety Vonn Bell, who spent his first four NFL seasons with New Orleans.

However, a reunion with the Saints seems unlikely. New Orleans had an offer out to Bell, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, but it then signed Malcolm Jenkins, who should fill the team's need for a safety.

Carolina is still likely in the market for a safety after it released Eric Reid. That means Bell could stay in the NFC South but switch teams for 2020.

Bell had 348 tackles over his four years with the Saints after they drafted him in the second round in 2016.