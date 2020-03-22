NFL Draft 2020: Odds, Predictions for D'Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor, More RBs

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

This year's NFL draft class doesn't feature any running backs likely to be selected as high as Saquon Barkley (No. 2 overall in 2018), Leonard Fournette (No. 4 in 2017) or Ezekiel Elliott (No. 4 in 2016). However, there are some talented players in that position who should soon make impacts in teams' backfields.

Georgia's D'Andre Swift, Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor and Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins are likely to be the first three running backs selected in the 2020 draft, although it could take until close to the end of the first round, or later, for any of them to come off the board.

Here are some draft-related odds, followed by predictions for where those top running backs will be selected.

2020 NFL Draft Odds

Will a Running Back Be Drafted in the 1st Round?

Yes -370 (bet $370 to win $100)

No +290 (bet $100 to win $290)

Who Will Have Most Players Drafted in 1st Round?

SEC -105

All other conferences combined -125

Number of Alabama Players Drafted in 1st Round

Over 5.5 +115

Under 5.5 -145

Will a Wide Receiver Be Drafted in the Top 10?

Yes: +190

No: -240

Odds obtained via Caesars Palace.

Draft Predictions for Top Running Backs

D'Andre Swift, Georgia

It's unlikely that the first round of the draft unfolds without a running back being selected, and Swift should be the first one taken.

Last season at Georgia, Swift rushed for a career-high 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns, capping an impressive three-year career with the Bulldogs in which he was a key member of their backfield. By having that level of success against tough competition, Swift is in good position to be a late first-round pick.

After the NFL Scouting Combine, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Swift to go to the Miami Dolphins at No. 26. Miami needs to improve its offense in many facets, and its rushing game is one of them. As Miller pointed out, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins in rushing yards last season, which says a lot about their struggles on the ground.

Plus, Miami traded Kenyan Drake to Arizona, which affected its backfield talent. Swift would be a great replacement who could lead the Dolphins—possibly along with a rookie quarterback—to greater offensive success in the future.

Prediction: No. 26 to Dolphins

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Over his three-year career with the Badgers, Taylor was a dominant force out of their backfield. In those seasons, he rushed for 1,977, 2,194 and 2,003 yards, respectively. And he totaled 50 rushing touchdowns during his time at Wisconsin.

After his stellar collegiate career, Taylor will be the final player selected in the opening round of this year's draft, a pick that is owned by the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City running back Damien Williams broke out at the end of last season, which included rushing for 104 yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns in the Super Bowl. But it's important to have depth in the backfield, which proved invaluable for the Chiefs last year.

With veteran back LeSean McCoy still a free agent and thus unlikely to return to Kansas City, Taylor could join Williams to form a strong duo for the franchise in 2020 and beyond.

Prediction: No. 32 to Chiefs

J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

Dobbins is poised to be the first running back selected in the second round of the draft after an impressive final season with the Buckeyes. He set career highs in carries (301), rushing yards (2,003) and total touchdowns (23) in 2019.

The Baltimore Ravens had the best rushing attack in the NFL last season (206 yards per game), and if they draft Dobbins, they could continue to dominate on the ground well into the future. Mark Ingram slowed down toward the end of 2019 and is 30 entering this season, so it's unclear what the future could hold for him.

Dobbins could join Ingram, Gus Edwards and quarterback Lamar Jackson to add another layer to Baltimore's balanced running game and then perhaps even take over the starting job at some point down the line.

However, the Ravens may need to move up from the No. 55 overall pick to select Dobbins. Expect that to happen, though, as they could draft a bit earlier in the second round by sending some later picks to a team not too far ahead of them.

Prediction: No. 55 (or earlier) to Ravens