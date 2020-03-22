Report: 2020 NFL Draft Could Move from Las Vegas to TV Studio Amid COVID-19

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The NFL is reportedly looking to hold its 2020 draft in a studio setting in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, per Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times.

"The NFL is not commenting publicly about what’s in the works, but according to two individuals with knowledge of the discussions, the current plans call for some type of studio setting with cut-ins from the headquarters of the teams making the selection at a given time," Farmer wrote.

The draft was originally scheduled to take place from Thursday, April 23 through Saturday, April 25 in Las Vegas. Those dates will remain the same.

However, it appears the actual event will be held elsewhere.

Farmer noted there were questions as to whether the draft would still be held in Las Vegas as a "scaled-down version." That reportedly will not be happening.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the league's intention to cancel all draft-related fan events in a March 16 statement (h/t Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post).

The statement read in part:

"This decision reflects our foremost priority — the health and safety of all fans and citizens. While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."

Goodell also wrote that the league would be looking into "innovative options" for the draft.

For now, the NFL continues with its offseason schedule, albeit in a restricted capacity. Teams cannot host anyone for visits, and pro days for 2020 draft prospects have been cancelled.

The 32 teams' offseason programs will also be delayed indefinitely, per a March 16 announcement from Goodell.