Darius Slay Says He'll Wear No. 24 with Eagles to Honor Kobe Bryant

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Darius Slay will wear No. 24 during the 2020 NFL season in honor of Kobe Bryant.

The cornerback discussed his uniform plans Saturday on social media:

Slay wore No. 23 over the past six years with the Detroit Lions but is ready for a fresh start after being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for two draft picks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 29-year-old met Bryant, a Philadelphia native, in 2014 and learned of the Los Angeles Lakers legend's January death during the Pro Bowl.

"He gave me a lot of encouraging words," Slay said of Kobe, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.

The three-time Pro Bowler will now get a chance to add to the memory with his jersey choice.