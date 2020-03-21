Darius Slay Says He'll Wear No. 24 with Eagles to Honor Kobe Bryant

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay gets set for a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Darius Slay will wear No. 24 during the 2020 NFL season in honor of Kobe Bryant.

The cornerback discussed his uniform plans Saturday on social media:

Slay wore No. 23 over the past six years with the Detroit Lions but is ready for a fresh start after being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for two draft picks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

The 29-year-old met Bryant, a Philadelphia native, in 2014 and learned of the Los Angeles Lakers legend's January death during the Pro Bowl.

"He gave me a lot of encouraging words," Slay said of Kobe, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.

The three-time Pro Bowler will now get a chance to add to the memory with his jersey choice.  

