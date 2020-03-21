Darius Slay Says He'll Wear No. 24 with Eagles to Honor Kobe Bryant

Darius Slay Says He'll Wear No. 24 with Eagles to Honor Kobe BryantMarch 22, 2020
Darius Slay will wear No. 24 during the 2020 NFL season in honor of Kobe Bryant.
The cornerback discussed his uniform plans Saturday on social media:
John Clark @JClarkNBCS
Eagles CB Darius Slay says he will wear 24 with Eagles to honor Kobe Bryant. He is thrilled to join Eagles knowing it was Kobe’s favorite team “I’m going Kobe mode. Black mamba. Rest in peace to the 🐐 One of my favorite players. I will look good in 24” 🎥 @_bigplayslay23 https://t.co/d6Pmi14WUI
Slay wore No. 23 over the past six years with the Detroit Lions but is ready for a fresh start after being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for two draft picks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 29-year-old met Bryant, a Philadelphia native, in 2014 and learned of the Los Angeles Lakers legend's January death during the Pro Bowl.
"He gave me a lot of encouraging words," Slay said of Kobe, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.
The three-time Pro Bowler will now get a chance to add to the memory with his jersey choice.
Eagles Shop CB Rasul Douglas After Darius Slay Addition