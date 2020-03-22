NFL Free Agency 2020: Updated Predictions for Overlooked Players

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Not every available NFL player finds a team during the first week of the free-agency period.

While some of the top free agents have already been signed, it will take longer for others, some of whom have been overlooked since teams were allowed to finalize deals with free agents Wednesday afternoon. But many of those players should come off the market in the next few weeks.

Here are three overlooked free agents teams should consider giving opportunities to on short-term deals, along with a prediction for where each one will land.

Paul Richardson, WR

In 2017, his final season with the Seattle Seahawks, Paul Richardson showed what he was capable of. He played in all 16 games for the first time in his career while recording 44 receptions for 703 yards and six touchdowns, all of which are still career highs.

Richardson never made a big impact for the Washington Redskins in the proceeding seasons, missing time because of injuries. Limited to 17 games over two years, he totaled 507 yards and four touchdowns.

While the soon-to-be 28-year-old may never turn into a top wide receiver, Richardson is a constant deep threat who could be a dangerous weapon. And if he can stay healthy, perhaps he could have another season akin to his 2017 campaign.

A potential fit for Richardson is the Dallas Cowboys, who could use some receiver depth after losing Randall Cobb in free agency. It would give Dallas a deep-threat option to play alongside Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

Prediction: Cowboys

Tyler Eifert, TE

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Even though Tyler Eifert played all 16 games last season for the first time in his career, there's likely still some teams concerned about the 29-year-old tight end's injury history.

From 2016 to 2018, Eifert played only 14 games. But he's been a solid player when he's on the field. He had 615 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2015 and 436 yards and three touchdowns last season. That will likely lead to a team taking a chance on the former first-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals.

It would make sense for the New England Patriots to sign Eifert this offseason. New England reportedly had interest in him at last year's trade deadline, and its depth at tight end has only gotten worse since then, as Ben Watson recently announced his retirement.

The Pats have a lot of offensive uncertainty after losing veteran quarterback Tom Brady too, so perhaps they will soon start making moves to add some offensive players.

Prediction: Patriots

Tony Jefferson, S

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

For five seasons, Tony Jefferson had been a strong presence in the secondary for the Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens. However, he was limited to five games for the latter last year because of an ACL tear, and he was released in February.

Although Jefferson wasn't on the field much in 2019, he had at least 74 tackles every season from 2014 to 2018. He also played in at least 14 games in each of his first six NFL seasons, so there's reason to be believe that he will bounce back and be a consistent player when he's healthy.

Jefferson recently responded to a tweet suggesting he should join the Chicago Bears. And while he may have been joking or fueling speculation, it would make a lot of sense for both sides.

Chicago lost safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in free agency, so adding Jefferson would help to fill a void in its secondary.

Prediction: Bears