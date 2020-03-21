Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: 'Initial Chatter' Star DE Working on Seahawks Contract

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Jadeveon Clowney is one of the most high-profile free agents remaining on the market, but he could be close to re-signing with the Seattle Seahawks.

"There's some initial chatter on the NFL grapevine that Seattle could be in the process of working something out with Clowney," Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Saturday.

Florio also noted the pass-rusher could have limited alternatives since teams can't bring in players for physicals because of the coronavirus. Clowney underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia after the season, and team doctors are unable to evaluate him.

The 27-year-old missed three games and battled a core injury in 2019 and has only played a full 16-game season once in six years in the NFL.

Peter King of NBC Sports previously reported "inconsistency and injury history" could hurt Clowney's market, and according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Clowney and his team haven't found the suitors they expected.

In addition to the injury problems, the three-time Pro Bowler is coming off a quiet year with just three sacks and 31 tackles. Though he generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks and added two defensive touchdowns, his limited numbers are likely enough for teams to hold off on a monster deal.

Returning to the Seahawks on a short-term contract could give the 2014 No. 1 overall pick a chance to show he's healthy and can once again produce at a high level, potentially helping his future earning power.