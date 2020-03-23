2020 NFL Free Agency: 1 Move Every Team Should Still Make

0 of 32

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

The first wave of NFL free agency is complete, but league movement is far from over. Numerous players are still available with the potential to help squads this fall.

While the market itself cratered with a rash of one-year signings/re-signings during the first weekend of the new league year, a few difference-makers still remain available for the right price.

Jadeveon Clowney, Everson Griffen, Logan Ryan and Jason Peters are the most recognizable veterans still waiting for deals commensurate with their ability. Jameis Winston remains the top quarterback still available, of course.

Every fan loves to see their favorite team make splashy signings at the start of free agency, yet this is the point in the process when savvy organizations acquire talent to improve their roster without paying a premium. Not all of the names might be recognizable, but they can help in areas of need or serve as upgrades to previous performers.

With that in mind, each team can improve its standing if it makes the following free-agent acquisition before the draft becomes the priority.