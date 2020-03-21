2020 NFL Free Agency: Updated Odds, Predictions for Remaining Top Stars

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

With one move, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers greatly improved their odds of having a successful 2020 campaign.

After spending his first 20 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers on Friday. He played in nine Super Bowls and won six championships with the Pats, and Brady will now try to lead the Bucs to their first title since the 2002 season.

Other teams have also made big moves in free agency, such as the New Orleans Saints, who re-signed quarterback Drew Brees and added wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, per ESPN's Josina Anderson. And more moves are still to come in the next few days and weeks.

Here are the latest odds for every team to win the Super Bowl next season, followed by predictions for where some of the top remaining free agents could land this offseason.

Super Bowl Odds

Kansas City +400 (bet $100 to win $400)

San Francisco +700

Baltimore +800

Dallas +1,100

New Orleans +1,400

Seattle +1,400

Green Bay +1,600

New England +2,000

Philadelphia +2,200

Tampa Bay +2,200

Chicago +2,500

L.A. Rams +2500

Buffalo +2,800

Pittsburgh +2,800

Indianapolis +3,000

Las Vegas +3,000

Minnesota +3,000

Tennessee +3,000

Cleveland +4,000

L.A. Chargers +4,500

Arizona +5,000

Carolina +5,000

Denver +5,000

Houston +5,000

N.Y. Jets +5,000

Atlanta +5,500

Detroit +6,000

N.Y. Giants +6,000

Cincinnati +10,000

Miami +10,000

Jacksonville +12,500

Washington +15,000

Odds obtained via Caesars Palace.

Free-Agent Predictions

Jameis Winston to the Falcons

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It's unlikely that Jameis Winston is going to the Patriots, according to NFL Network's Michael Giardi. The Los Angeles Chargers, another team that appeared to be in the market for a quarterback, won't be adding one via free agency or a trade, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

That makes it increasingly likely that Winston will have to sign a short-term deal with a team to serve as its backup this season and then potentially head back to free agency in a year or two.

There hasn't been much buzz about which team Winston could join, but the Atlanta Falcons would make sense. Winston would be reunited with offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, who was the Buccaneers head coach from 2016 to 2018 and was their OC for a season before that.

Winston could serve as the Falcons' backup to Matt Ryan and potentially get an opportunity to prove himself. It may be the best situation that he could be offered this offseason.

Jadeveon Clowney Returns to Seahawks

Rob Carr/Getty Images

There hasn't been much movement on the Jadeveon Clowney market of late. The top available pass-rusher wants a contract that pays him at least $20 million per season, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini. And so far, no team has given him that type of offer.

At some point, Clowney may have to settle for a deal that's worth a little bit less. And it may be a short-term agreement, as he's considering that option, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Nothing had changed on that front as of Friday morning, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, but it appears the Seahawks remain to be interested in bringing back Clowney.

It seems that situation seems to be heading toward the 2014 No. 1 overall pick returning to Seattle, so expect that to be how this unfolds.

Robby Anderson Returns to Jets

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Here's another player who will likely be returning to the team he played for in 2019.

According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, the New York Jets are interested in bringing back Robby Anderson, but they were hoping to sign the wide receiver for around $9 million-10 million per season, but the veteran wideout was looking for a deal bigger than that.

There are a lot of talented wide receivers in this year's draft class, so some teams may be opting to wait for that rather than ink Anderson to a big deal. As such, Anderson will likely return to New York close to its desired price.