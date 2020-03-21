Fantasy Baseball 2020 Sleepers: Top Pitchers and Sluggers to Target

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Every fantasy baseball team should have at least a couple of stars, barring a rash of injuries or some atrocious drafting.

So, the ability to identify sleepers is often what separates each league's haves from its have-nots.

We're here to point you in the right direction by identifying two hitters and one pitcher who are being drafted outside of the top 100—according to FantasyPros' average draft position (ADP)—but could deliver top-25 results by season's end.

Top Sleepers To Target

Miguel Sano, 1B/3B, Minnesota Twins (ADP: 120.2)



Miguel Sano has never played more than 116 regular-season games at the major league level. That might sound like a knock—and it surely factors into the ADP—but it can be encouraging if framed a different way.

Between 2016 and 2017, he blasted 53 home runs and knocked in 143 runs. He did all of that while playing just 230 total games. Last season, he belted 34 bombs and drove in 79 over just 105 games. It's easy getting carried away when imagining what he could do at full strength. For reference, his career 162-game averages include 39 homers, 105 RBI and 95 runs.

Based on what he did last year, those numbers might undersell his upside—which is wild when considering he might be available in the 10th round of a 12-team draft.

He has 50-homer pop in his bat, and if he trims his strikeouts a bit, he could deliver a respectable .270 average, too. He'll have plenty of run-producing opportunities, too, as a loaded Twins lineup now features Josh Donaldson as well. All signs are pointing up for Sano, provided he can finally stay healthy.

Zac Gallen, SP, Arizona Diamondbacks (ADP: 120.8)

If this ADP holds true in your league, you can draft Zac Gallen as the 32nd starting pitcher in your league. There's a non-zero chance the 24-year-old enters next season regarded as a top-10 player at the position.

Sounds hyperbolic, right? Not so much when you look at the numbers, actually.

He was comically dominant in the minors last season, delivering a 1.77 ERA with 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.712 WHIP in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. Then, he was promoted to the bigs and was nearly as razor-sharp. Over 15 appearances for the Miami Marlins and Diamondbacks, he pitched to a 2.81 ERA with 96 strikeouts in 80 innings.

And he did that without being able to limit his walks (4.1 per nine innings). If he brings that number down (it was 1.7 in AAA), he could ride an elite strikeout-to-walk ratio to ace status.

Cavan Biggio, 2B/OF, Toronto Blue Jays (127.8)

Toronto's trio of high-ceiling youngsters looks strong from all sides, but the fantasy community has forgotten about the third. While Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (63.8) and Bo Bichette (69.4) typically must be taken by the seventh round, Cavan Biggio might not hear his name called until the 11th.

Here's the thing: Biggio might have the best fantasy season of the bunch. He is already an on-base machine and offers an intriguing power-speed blend. While he disappointed in batting average last season (.234), he has ways of elevating that number, and he still impressed in other areas in spite of it, as Scott White detailed for CBS Sports:

"Three numbers in particular stand out for Cavan Biggio after a mostly successful first stint in the majors. The first is a 16.5 percent walk rate that was bettered only by Mike Trout, Yasmani Grandal and Alex Bregman. The second is a 25.4 percent ground-ball rate that was bettered by Trout and Trout alone. The third is a perfect 14-for-14 success rate on stolen bases."

All of it indicates a more than solid foundation of fantasy skills, and there's hope for Biggio to increase his average. He could stand to be more aggressive at the plate, since that could cut down on his called third strikes and take advantage of the fact he elevates so many of the balls he hits.

He tallied 16 homers and 14 steals in 100 games last season. In an everyday big-league role, he could make a serious push at 30 and 30.