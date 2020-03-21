NFL Free Agents 2020: Rounding Up Rumors and Predictions for Market's Top Names

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

As we head into the first weekend of NFL free agency, it's important to remember that several top names are still available.

Sure, your favorite team might not be able to land a Tom Brady or a Byron Jones because those guys went in the first wave of the open market, but there are still high-quality starters available. And some of them could be on the move soon.

Let's take a look at the latest buzz and where some of these top players might land.

Jadeveon Clowney

When it comes to big names left on the market, edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney is arguably the biggest. A three-time Pro Bowler, Clowney was expected to see a lot of interest on the open market.

However, two things are working against Clowney this offseason. One, as ESPN's Dianna Russini pointed out, is that his asking price is out of line with what top pass-rushers are making under the franchise tag:

The other issue is that Clowney's physical health is largely unknown after he battled through a sports hernia for much of 2019. The Seattle Seahawks have a good idea of the shape Clowney is in, but the rest of the league does not because of the travel ban.

This works in Seattle's favor, as the Seahawks hold all the inside information. It doesn't hurt that Clowney is interested in a return.

"I‘ve gotten the distinct sense talking to Clowney multiple times about it since September that he really wants to stay in Seattle," Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune wrote.

Prediction: Clowney returns to Seattle.

Robby Anderson

Wideout Robby Anderson is also available, though he isn't getting the sort of attention one might expect for a speedy deep threat.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, Anderson has not been linked to any teams whatsoever.

While Anderson might not be as reliable or as experienced as Emmanuel Sanders—who signed with the New Orleans Saints on Friday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter—he can strengthen a receiving corps. Last season, he amassed 779 yards and five touchdowns on 52 receptions with the New York Jets.

With a light market—likely due to this year's promising rookie receiver class—a return to New York may make the most sense for Anderson.

"l think they definitely want me back; I truly do want to be back with the Jets," Anderson said on NFL Live (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini).

New York isn't likely to overpay to keep Anderson, but the Jets could do worse than bringing back a guy who knows the offense and has chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold.

Prediction: Anderson re-signs with the Jets.

Logan Ryan

Linebacker Logan Ryan is one of the top cornerbacks remaining on the open market. While players like Jones and James Bradberry were scooped up rather quickly, the 29-year-old Ryan is still available.

This could be because of his asking price—a minimum of $10 million per year, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:

Nick Wass/Associated Press

While $10 million may seem steep for a defensive back who will turn 30 next year, Ryan is still a productive cornerback. He finished the 2019 season with 113 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 18 passes defended and four interceptions with the Tennessee Titans.

In the right scheme, $10 million for Ryan could be a bargain.

A return to the New England Patriots could make some sense for the Rutgers product, but the Bill Belichick coaching tree provides some other options—with Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins, and with Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions.

Between Miami and Detroit, the Lions have the bigger need at corner after parting with star Darius Slay.

Prediction: Ryan signs with the Lions.