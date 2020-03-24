Ranking the Most Significant Upgrades in 2020 NFL Free Agency

0 of 10

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

There are as many approaches to free agency as there are teams in the NFL.

Some franchises are free-spenders. Others prefer second-tier signings. A handful sift through the bargain bin. Then there are the Houston Texans and whatever the heck they're doing this year.

No matter the strategy, every NFL team has one thing in common this offseason: They all want to get better, whether it's addressing an area of need or making a strength that much stronger.

Some teams have done a much better job of that than others.

Certain squads added a game-changing veteran, whether it was a player who is among the league's best at his position right now or one who may be the best ever to play at his spot.

Other clubs cast a wider net. One of the AFC's best squads overhauled its defensive line with the addition of a pair of potential difference-makers. Another team completely overhauled an offensive line that was among the league's worst in 2019.

Here are the biggest upgrades to date based on the resume of the player(s) acquired and the impact those acquisitions had on their respective teams.