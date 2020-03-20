Everson Griffen's Agent Says DE Won't Return to Vikings, Focused on Free Agency

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2020

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen celebrates a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Veteran defensive end Everson Griffen will not re-sign with the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. 

Griffen's agent, Brian Murphy, told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero the following regarding his client's status on the open market: "We have broken off talks with Minnesota because they have to spend their money elsewhere and we decided to now focus our attention on free agency."

The 32-year-old Griffen has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Vikings and has been named to the Pro Bowl four times.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

