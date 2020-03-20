Everson Griffen's Agent Says DE Won't Return to Vikings, Focused on Free Agency

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Veteran defensive end Everson Griffen will not re-sign with the Minnesota Vikings in free agency.

Griffen's agent, Brian Murphy, told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero the following regarding his client's status on the open market: "We have broken off talks with Minnesota because they have to spend their money elsewhere and we decided to now focus our attention on free agency."

The 32-year-old Griffen has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Vikings and has been named to the Pro Bowl four times.

