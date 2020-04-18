The Best Pregame Pump-Up Songs of All Time

0 of 11

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Whether you're ready for a game, about to lift weights or just in need of a mental boost, music is always there to provide assistance.

Especially in today's world, the relationship between music and sports is undeniable, and the past several decades have featured a steady rise in that connection. For some athletes, music is a non-negotiable part of their routine.

And, usually, there's a specific song.

The possibilities here are practically endless. Plus, there is inherent subjectivity involved—my music preferences dictate my thinking. As best as possible, though, I've removed my personal tastes from the discussion and considered the collective thought.

NSFW warning: Several songs included contain explicit lyrics.