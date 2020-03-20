Joe Flacco Rumors: Multiple Teams Interested in QB; Neck Injury Being Assessed

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is reportedly generating interest on the free-agent market after the Denver Broncos released him with a failed physical designation Thursday.

According to SiriusXM NFL's Adam Caplan, more than one team is interested in Flacco, but an assessment of his neck injury is ongoing.

After spending his first 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Flacco was traded to Denver last offseason. Flacco made eight starts for the Broncos, but a neck injury cut his season short.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.