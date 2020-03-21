NFL Rumors: Latest on Cam Newton, Yannick Ngakoue Trade and Brandin Cooks

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The first wave of free agency has seen plenty of change in the NFL, but there are still some big moves on the horizon.

While just about every big-name free agent has figured out which teams they will suit up for next season, that's just the first domino to fall. With many decisions in the NFL comes a reaction, and we are still waiting to see some of the effects of free agency's early action.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams are perfect examples. They've already made some high-profile decisions, and the league now waits in anticipation of what they will do next.

The Jaguars put the franchise tag on the unhappy Yannick Ngakoue. The Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater in free agency, and the Rams unloaded Todd Gurley. What happens next for each of those franchises is the subject of buzz around the league.

Jaguars Reportedly "Have Not Had Trade Discussions" With Anyone on Ngakoue

Ngakoue is one of the crown jewels of this year's free-agent crop. The 24-year-old has been highly productive in four years with Jacksonville at one of the most-prized positions in football. He's racked up 37.5 sacks, 42 tackles for loss and 14 forced fumbles in his time with the Jags.

He's also made it clear he doesn't intend to come back to Jacksonville.

The Jaguars applied the franchise tag to the edge defender, which presumably just means they are going to shop him to the highest bidder.

That might not be happening as quickly as originally planned, though. In response to speculation on Ngakoue's potential cost for the Philadelphia Eagles, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reported the Jaguars have not had trade discussions with anyone:

This would come as a bit of a surprise if true. Ngakoue tweeted that he wouldn't come back on a long-term deal on March 2, giving the Jaguars time to find a deal for their prized asset. They've traded away Calais Campbell and A.J. Bouye in that time.

The haul for Ngakoue should be rich. He's a proven commodity at a position of value who is just hitting his prime. How the Jaguars handle this deal will be important as they try to retool for the future.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports has reported the Eagles and "others" are interested, so it's possible the Jaguars are just taking their time to field calls and make sure they get the best offer. However, other moves for pass-rushers, such as Jadeveon Clowney, could narrow the list of suitors for Ngakoue.

Panthers "Having a Hard Time Trading" Cam Newton

When ESPN's Dan Graziano reported the Carolina Panthers had inked Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million agreement, it signaled the end of the Cam Newton era.

On March 17, the team gave its star quarterback permission to seek a trade. However, the market for Newton doesn't seem to be forming. Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reported Thursday the Panthers are "having a hard time" trading the quarterback and sources expect him to be released soon.

If so, it would be a sad ending to Newton's time in Carolina.

The one-time league MVP took the franchise to the Super Bowl in 2015. In his nine seasons as a starter, he has a record of 68-55-1, but questions about his health seem to be holding him back. The 30-year-old played in just two games last season because of a foot injury.

The Chicago Bears are an example of a team that reportedly moved on from Newton because of injury concerns. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Bears were not "real factors" in pursuit of Newton because of concerns about his health, instead opting to move for Nick Foles of the Jags.

The number of NFL teams looking for starters is quickly dwindling. Teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers are all positioned to select a quarterback early in the draft. The Indianapolis Colts could have been a candidate to sign Newton, but NFL Network's Judy Battista and Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday they signed former Charger Philip Rivers to a one-year deal. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have also found an answer in free agency with Tom Brady.

There's still time for a surprise team to pick up Newton and the free-agent market for him might pick up. But it doesn't sound like anyone is willing to part with any assets to take on the quarterback.

Rams Making Brandin Cooks Available for Trade

The Rams showed they are serious about making changes with the weapons surrounding Jared Goff when they released Todd Gurley on Thursday.

Brandin Cooks could be next.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Friday that the Rams have made the wide receiver available for trade as they look to "trim salary and restock their draft picks."

Cooks has proved to be a productive receiver over his six-year career. He logged four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with 29 touchdowns from 2015-2018. That four-season stretch included stints with the Patriots, Saints and Rams.

2019 saw those numbers take a significant cut. He missed two games and amassed 583 yards on 42 receptions.

According to Spotrac, Cooks carries a $16.8 million cap hit, so it makes sense the Rams would want to part ways with the 26-year-old.

The team currently has six picks in the upcoming draft with no first-rounder. The Rams did pick up a compensatory third-round selection, but the cupboard is not as stocked as they would like. They also only have selections in the second, third, sixth and seventh rounds in 2021.