2020 NFL Mock Draft: Projections for Top Prospects as Free Agency Continues

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The first wave of free agency is one of the highlights of the NFL offseason—not only because of the flurry of activity involved but also because of how it can impact the upcoming draft.

Sometimes the way early offseason moves impact the draft is obvious. The Indianapolis Colts, for example, traded their first-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for defensive lineman DeForest Buckner. Obviously, this means that San Francisco now has an extra first-round selection.

Sometimes the moves are more subtle than the exchange of a first-round pick, however. The Atlanta Falcons just signed three-time Pro Bowler Todd Gurley to a one-year deal.

This likely means that if the Falcons were previously considering taking a running back early, they aren't now.

With several impactful signings and trades in the rear view—not to mention a new draft order—it's time for an updated Round 1 mock. You'll find that, plus a look at some of the early free-agency moves sure to impact the draft here.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

15. Denver Broncos: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

16. Atlanta Falcons: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

17. Dallas Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo): Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans Saints: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

27. Seattle Seahawks: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Kenneth Murray, LB, Alabama

30. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

31. San Francisco 49ers: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

Texans Trade Hopkins to Arizona

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals pulled off the heist of the offseason by acquiring wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans for a second-round pick and running back David Johnson—Houston's fourth-round pick and Arizona's 2021 fourth-rounder are also involved.

This impacts the draft for two reasons. The biggest is that it removes wide receiver from Arizona's list of needs—and it was a significant one. There was previously a strong chance that the Cardinals could use the eighth overall pick on a No. 1 target for Kyler Murray.

Murray had a receiver in mind, too.

"Me and CeeDee [Lamb] have a great relationship," Murray said, per Jeremy Cluff of the Arizona Republic. "...I would obviously be very fond of that pick."

With Hopkins in the fold, it's highly unlikely that Murray will reunite with his former Oklahoma teammate. However, Arizona can address other needs.

Houston, meanwhile, remains without a first-round pick and in need of a new No.1 receiver.

Buccaneers Sign Tom Brady

If the Cardinals' trade for Hopkins was the steal of the offseason—and it was—then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' signing of former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the biggest.

That move became official on Friday morning:

This signing means that the Buccaneers are likely out of the quarterback market—though it wouldn't hurt to start thinking about Brady's successor. It also places New England in the quarterback market, at least to some degree.

There's no telling exactly how high the Patriots are on second-year signal-caller Jarrett Stidham. They're clearly comfortable enough with the Auburn product to allow Brady to walk, but it should surprise exactly no one if New England drafts a quarterback high this year.

Looking beyond the quarterback position itself, the signing is significant because it places the Buccaneers firmly in win-now mode. If Tampa wants to take advantage of the window being opened by Brady, drafting and developing prospects with upside is out of the question.

Tampa needs players who can contribute immediately.

Vikings Trade Diggs to Buffalo



The Texans were not the only ones to trade a standout receiver early in free agency. The Minnesota Vikings sent Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills, though they got more in compensation than Houston did.

In exchange for Diggs and a seventh-round pick, Minnesota received Buffalo's first-round pick, fifth-round selection and a 2021 fourth-rounder. This likely takes Buffalo out of the receiver market early in the draft, while making receiver a need for the Vikings.

Obviously, the deal also gives Minnesota a pair of first-round selections. While it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Vikings use one of them on a pass-catcher, the sheer amount of receiver depth in this year's receiver class could lead them to target other positions in the first.

Specifically, the Vikings may want to target defense in the first round. Players like Trae Waynes, Everson Griffen, Mackensie Alexander and Xavier Rhodes either have signed elsewhere in free agency or could do so. They'll create needs that must be addressed early.

There appears to be enough receiver talent in the draft that the Vikings will be able to land a replacement for Diggs on Day 2.