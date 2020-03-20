NFL Draft 2020: Joe Burrow, Chase Young and Stars Ready to Make an Impact

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

While winning the Heisman Trophy and leading LSU to a national championship, Joe Burrow proved throughout the course of the 2019 season that he was one of the best players in the country and in the 2020 NFL draft class.

Now, Burrow and the other top players in the draft class will look to carry over their college success to the pros For some, that transition could be seamless.

Here's a closer look at the three players in this year's draft class who are most ready to make an impact in the NFL, as well as their likely landing spots.

Joe Burrow, QB

Burrow's final college season was one of the best by an SEC quarterback in history. He passed for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns while throwing only six interceptions. And he excelled on the biggest stage, throwing 12 touchdowns and no interceptions over LSU's two College Football Playoff matchups.

He consistently put up big numbers against tough college defenses and demonstrated extraordinary leadership skills with the Tigers.

Now, Burrow should quickly get an opportunity to play in the NFL and be selected by the Bengals with the No. 1 pick. They would likely immediately insert him as their starting quarterback. Cincinnati has struggled in past seasons with Andy Dalton leading its offense, and it appears ready to start a new chapter.

The Bengals have some talented players on their offense including A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Burrow carry over his success from college and get off to a strong start in his NFL career.

Prediction: No. 1 to Bengals

Chase Young, DE

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The best defensive player in this year's draft class, Young made an impact every time he stepped on the field last season for Ohio State.

Young had 16.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 11 games for the Buckeyes, helping them win the Big 10 championship and reach the College Football Playoff. He could have put up even bigger numbers, but teams knew they had to double-team him to try to limit his production.

It should be a smooth transition to the NFL for Young, who has the potential to develop into one of the league's best pass-rushers. The most likely landing spot for the elite pass-rusher is the Washington Redskins, who own the No. 2 pick.

There's a chance that Washington opts to draft Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but it's more likely it sticks with Dwayne Haskins Jr., who it selected in the first round of last year's draft. Haskins and wide receiver Terry McLaurin were teammates with Young at Ohio State, so there will likely be a reunion of former Buckeyes on the Redskins in 2020.

Prediction: No. 2 to Redskins

Tua Tagovailoa, QB

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

If Burrow hadn't had such an impressive 2019 season, Tagovailoa may have been the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. It also didn't help that Tagovailoa's season ended due to hip surgery in November, prompting concerns about whether he can stay healthy in the future.

But when Tagovailoa was on the field for the Crimson Tide, he was impressive. Last season, he passed for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and only three interceptions in nine games.

Tagovailoa is an electric player who has the potential to be one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the NFL. It's likely that his pro career will begin in Miami, as the Dolphins own the No. 5 pick and should be in the market for a quarterback after Josh Rosen's struggles last year.

Assuming that Tagovailoa stays healthy, he could have an impressive rookie season in 2020.

Prediction: No. 5 to Dolphins