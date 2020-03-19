Saints Rumors: Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk's 2021 Contract Options Exercised

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints picked up fifth-year options for cornerback Marshon Lattimore and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, per ESPN's Field Yates.

The options are fully guaranteed under the conditions of the new collective bargaining agreement, which was officially approved by players Sunday.

Lattimore is a two-time Pro Bowler and the 2017 Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year. He had five interceptions during his first season and four forced fumbles in his second campaign. The ex-Ohio State star only allowed 50 percent of targets in his coverage to be completed in 2019, per Pro Football Reference.

Ramczyk, who was named an All-Pro last year, has started all but one game for the Saints since entering the league in 2017 out of Wisconsin. Per Pro Football Focus, the right tackle did not allow a sack in 2019. Ramczyk was also named PFF's run-blocker of the year.

The two players have helped the Saints become one of the best teams in the league after a disappointing 7-9 season in 2016. Since then, New Orleans has won the NFC South three straight years, amassing a 37-11 record during that span.

The phenomenal 2017 draft class has played a big role, with Lattimore, Ramczyk, safety Marcus Williams and running back Alvin Kamara all earning full-time starting gigs.

New Orleans figures to contend once again in 2020 in part because of those contributors, and having Lattimore and Ramczyk back for 2021 at minimum should go a long way toward keeping the Saints atop the NFC South.