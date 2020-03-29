Rams, Chargers' SoFi Stadium Trade Worker Tests Positive for Coronavirus

DANIEL SLIM/Getty Images

A SoFi Stadium construction worker has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Josh Peter of USA Today.

"First and most importantly, the worker is doing well, receiving care and is recovering," Chris McFadden, the vice president of communications for Turner Construction Company, told Peter in an email. "The safety of the people on site and in our community remains our top priority."

Equipment that may have been used by the worker will be disinfected. McFadden noted the exposure to other workers is "minimal" due to the company's existing precautionary measures.

Construction on SoFi Stadium—which is scheduled to play host to both the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers in 2020—will continue following the positive test.

COVID-19 has significantly impacted sports around the world, with most major leagues canceling or postponing events to help reduce the spread of the disease.

The NBA was especially aggressive while suspending the league for a minimum of 30 days after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the disease.

More NBA players have tested positive for the coronavirus since then, including Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood. Kevin Durant was also among four Brooklyn Nets players with confirmed cases, while two Los Angeles Lakers also tested positive.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart also confirmed on Twitter that he tested positive.

Other teams have disclosed players and staff members have also contracted the disease.

NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said she doesn't want names being disclosed but has accepted this is just the start of things getting worse, per Mark Medina of USA Today.

"I was mortified any of our players would test positive," she said. "But the more I learned about the likelihood of fatalities among all of us given our ages and pre-existing conditions, I have learned to embrace the probability that many of our players will be positive for the virus."

The SoFi Stadium worker is the latest example of the pandemic affecting someone in the sports world.

According to CNN, there have been more than 135,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, leading to over 2,300 deaths.