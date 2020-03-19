Trevor Bauer, Cody Bellinger Express Interest in USA 'Dream Team' for 2021 WBC

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 19, 2020

The U.S team celebrates an 8-0 win over Puerto Rico in the final of the World Baseball Classic in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NBA had its Dream Team in the 1990s. New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman is trying to create baseball's version of it now.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep Major League Baseball on hiatus, the hurler took to Twitter on Thursday to begin recruiting some of the game's biggest stars to join him in playing for Team USA in the 2021 World Baseball Classic

Trevor Bauer, Cody Bellinger, Trevor Story and Walker Buehler all responded immediately saying they were in for the tournament. So too did Joey Gallo, Mike Clevinger, Pete Alonso and Blake Snell: 

The United States is looking to capture back-to-back WBC titles after capturing its first gold medal in 2017.

While an affirmative reply on Twitter isn't exactly the same thing as Team USA announcing its roster, it's certainly an exciting step as fans wait for baseball to return. 

With MLB always looking for ways to promote today's stars, the World Baseball Classic presents both the stage and opportunity to showcase American talent in the game.

The next tournament begins March 9, 2021, and culminates in the gold medal game at Marlins Park in Miami on March 23. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Chris Sale to Have TJ Surgery

    Red Sox announce 7-time All-Star ace will undergo Tommy John surgery on his left elbow

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Chris Sale to Have TJ Surgery

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Where Do the Red Sox Go from Here?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Where Do the Red Sox Go from Here?

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Updating Tracker for COVID-19 News

    • NYY minor leaguer has COVID-19 • Nike closing all U.S. stores • Donovan Mitchell says 'I feel fine' • Updates from NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS and more ➡️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Updating Tracker for COVID-19 News

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Looking at MLB Opener Scenarios

    B/R looks into potential June starting dates and what MLB will do moving forward ➡️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Looking at MLB Opener Scenarios

    Bob Klapisch
    via Bleacher Report