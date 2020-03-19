Trevor Bauer, Cody Bellinger Express Interest in USA 'Dream Team' for 2021 WBC

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NBA had its Dream Team in the 1990s. New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman is trying to create baseball's version of it now.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep Major League Baseball on hiatus, the hurler took to Twitter on Thursday to begin recruiting some of the game's biggest stars to join him in playing for Team USA in the 2021 World Baseball Classic:

Trevor Bauer, Cody Bellinger, Trevor Story and Walker Buehler all responded immediately saying they were in for the tournament. So too did Joey Gallo, Mike Clevinger, Pete Alonso and Blake Snell:

The United States is looking to capture back-to-back WBC titles after capturing its first gold medal in 2017.

While an affirmative reply on Twitter isn't exactly the same thing as Team USA announcing its roster, it's certainly an exciting step as fans wait for baseball to return.

With MLB always looking for ways to promote today's stars, the World Baseball Classic presents both the stage and opportunity to showcase American talent in the game.

The next tournament begins March 9, 2021, and culminates in the gold medal game at Marlins Park in Miami on March 23.