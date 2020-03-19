Most Expensive NFL RB Contracts After Todd Gurley's Release from Rams

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Todd Gurley's reign as one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL has come to an end.

With the Los Angeles Rams' release of the 25-year-old, they avoided paying him $10.5 million that would have otherwise become fully guaranteed Thursday, per the terms of the four-year, $57.5 million ($45 million guaranteed) extension he signed in 2018. As a result, he's no longer the second-highest-paid back in the league. That honor now belongs to New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell, who famously held out an entire season with the Pittsburgh Steelers before hitting free agency in 2019.

The highest-paid back remains Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys, who also held out for an extension in September 2019 and wound up with a six-year, $90 million deal with $50 million guaranteed.

Here's a look at the top 10 most expensive running backs after Gurley's release:

1. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys: 6 years, $90 million ($15 million average salary)

2. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets: 4 years, $52.5 million ($13.125 million average salary)

3. David Johnson, Houston Texans: 3 years, $39 million ($13 million average salary)

4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: 1 year, $10.278 million (franchise tag)

5. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals: 1 year, $8.483 million (transition tag)

6. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants: 4 years, $31.19 million ($7.799 million average salary)

7. Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers: 4 years, $30 million ($7.5 million average salary)

8. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars: 4 years, $27.15 million ($6.79 million average salary)

9. Lamar Miller, Houston Texans: 4 years, $26 million ($6.5 million average salary)

10. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: 4 years, $24.5 million ($6.125 million average salary)

Looking at the possible candidates who could top this list next, Barkley makes the most sense. The electrifying back out of Penn State was the second overall pick in 2018 behind Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and easily took home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award the following season.

In 29 career games, Barkley has rushed for 2,310 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns while amassing 1,159 receiving yards and six more scores through the air.

One of the more surprising names outside the top 10 is Carolina's Christian McCaffrey. Only the third player to ever record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, McCaffrey is still playing on a four-year, $17.24 million deal that includes a fifth-year option. He's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022 and should command quite a large sum at this rate.

According to Spotrac, the tailback's projected market value is $18 million per season, which would make him the highest-paid back in the NFL.

