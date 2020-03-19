Melvin Gordon Rumors: RB May Have to Sign 1-Year Contract; Bills Not Expected

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Free-agent running back Melvin Gordon III remains on the open market, and his options could be dwindling.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said Thursday that Gordon "may have to wind up taking a one-year deal," via Evan Silva of Establish the Run.

Despite rumors about the Buffalo Bills potentially being interested in Gordon, Garafolo said he didn't expect the running back to end up in Buffalo.

However, Garafolo noted he isn't getting offered "anything remotely close" to the $10 million annual salary that the Los Angeles Chargers offered him before last season:

The running back held out for a new deal through training camp, the preseason and the first four weeks of the regular season before returning in Week 5. Upon his return, he lost snaps and touches to Austin Ekeler.

Gordon finished with only 51 rushing yards and 24.7 receiving yards per game in 2019, his lowest output since his rookie year.

The two-time Pro Bowler still likely has value on the open market as a proven running back with 47 total touchdowns over the past four seasons, but there has been limited interest to this point.

He could also have even more competition in free agency now that the Los Angeles Rams have released Todd Gurley II.

Video Play Button

