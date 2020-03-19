Antonio Brown Rumors: Bruce Arians Not Likely to Want WR on Bucs with Tom Brady

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Despite the apparent hope from Tom Brady, it doesn't sound like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will pursue Antonio Brown in free agency.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians would not be in favor of adding the controversial wide receiver to his roster:

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, Brady is expected to sign with the Buccaneers when the two sides work out contract language for the 42-year-old.

Rapoport and Pelissero noted on Wednesday the impression teams interested in Brady had was that he wanted to bring Brown with him.

Brown, who was released by the New England Patriots in September, remains under NFL investigation amid accusations of rape and sexual assault made by his former trainer in a civil lawsuit. He was also accused of sexual misconduct by an artist he hired to paint a mural at his home. The woman later said Brown sent her threatening text messages after her accusation went public.

In January, Brown was ordered to wear an ankle monitor, surrender his passport and weapons and undergo a mental health evaluation after turning himself in to police following an alleged assault on a moving truck driver in Florida.

Arians was the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator during Brown's first two seasons in 2010-11. The 67-year-old left after the 2011 season to take over as offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts.

Wide receiver is already an area of strength for the Bucs with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Both players had more than 1,100 yards and combined for 17 touchdown catches in 2019.