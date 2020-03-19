Sabrina Ionescu Headlines 2020 AP Women's All-America Team

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Associated Press unveiled its All-Americans for the 2019-20 women's basketball season, with Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu becoming the eighth three-time All-American in history, per the AP's Doug Feinberg.

Ionescu earned first-team honors along with Ducks teammate Ruthy Hebard.

2019-20 All-Americans

First Team

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Ruthy Hebard, Oregon

Lauren Cox, Baylor

Megan Walker, UConn

Second Team

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

Satou Sabally, Oregon

Aari McDonald, Arizona

Dana Evans, Louisville

Third Team

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina

Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA

Kathleen Doyle, Iowa

Elissa Cunane, North Carolina State

Kaila Charles, Maryland

