Sabrina Ionescu Headlines 2020 AP Women's All-America Team

Sabrina Ionescu Headlines 2020 AP Women's All-America TeamMarch 19, 2020
The Associated Press unveiled its All-Americans for the 2019-20 women's basketball season, with Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu becoming the eighth three-time All-American in history, per the AP's Doug Feinberg.
Ionescu earned first-team honors along with Ducks teammate Ruthy Hebard.
2019-20 All-Americans
First Team
Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Ruthy Hebard, Oregon
Lauren Cox, Baylor
Megan Walker, UConn
Second Team
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
Satou Sabally, Oregon
Aari McDonald, Arizona
Dana Evans, Louisville
Third Team
Tyasha Harris, South Carolina
Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA
Kathleen Doyle, Iowa
Elissa Cunane, North Carolina State
Kaila Charles, Maryland
