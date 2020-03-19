Sabrina Ionescu Headlines 2020 AP Women's All-America Team

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 08: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the Oregon Ducks high-fives a teammate as they take on the Stanford Cardinal during the championship game of the Pac-12 Conference women's basketball tournament at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on March 8, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Ducks defeated the Cardinal 89-56. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Associated Press unveiled its All-Americans for the 2019-20 women's basketball season, with Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu becoming the eighth three-time All-American in history, per the AP's Doug Feinberg.

Ionescu earned first-team honors along with Ducks teammate Ruthy Hebard. 

          

2019-20 All-Americans

First Team

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Ruthy Hebard, Oregon

Lauren Cox, Baylor

Megan Walker, UConn

          

Second Team

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

Satou Sabally, Oregon

Aari McDonald, Arizona

Dana Evans, Louisville

          

Third Team

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina

Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA

Kathleen Doyle, Iowa

Elissa Cunane, North Carolina State

Kaila Charles, Maryland

Video Play Button

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ionescu headlines AP All-America women's basketball team

    Women's College Basketball logo
    Women's College Basketball

    Ionescu headlines AP All-America women's basketball team

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    UNLV hires Stanford's La Rocque as women's basketball coach

    Women's College Basketball logo
    Women's College Basketball

    UNLV hires Stanford's La Rocque as women's basketball coach

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    South Carolina finishes No. 1 in AP women's basketball poll

    Women's College Basketball logo
    Women's College Basketball

    South Carolina finishes No. 1 in AP women's basketball poll

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Women's basketball coaches deal with reality of no NCAAs

    Women's College Basketball logo
    Women's College Basketball

    Women's basketball coaches deal with reality of no NCAAs

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo