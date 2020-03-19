NFL Free Agents 2020: Updated Predictions for Top Remaining Stars

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There may not be any news bigger than Tom Brady signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the rest of this NFL offseason.

However, that's not to say there aren't still some major moves to come via free agency. Some of the league's top players still don't have teams and will be looking to find a home for the 2020 season.

Here are predictions for where three of the top remaining free agents will land.

Jameis Winston, QB

After leading the NFL in passing yards in 2019, Winston may not even be a starting quarterback in 2020.

With free agency well underway, Winston will likely have to settle for a backup role with a team this offseason, according to a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"You look around the league and there's really not any starting opportunities," Rapoport stated. "I was told from the Los Angeles Chargers' perspective, if Jameis was available then they were probably not going to be the home for him. If you look, where could Jameis land, he's probably going to be a backup."

It isn't yet clear which teams may have interest in signing Winston. However, one team that could be a potential fit is the Jaguars. On Wednesday, Jacksonville traded Nick Foles to Chicago, which leaves Gardner Minshew II as its starter. And while that likely wouldn't change with the addition of Winston, it could still be nice for the Jags to have an experienced veteran in case Minshew struggles.

Prediction: Jaguars

Jadeveon Clowney, DE

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

A return to Seattle could be imminent for Clowney, who spent last year with the Seahawks after he was traded from the Texans just before the start of the season.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Clowney is considering signing a shorter deal because of how the market has developed, which has made his price too expensive for some teams. Fowler tweeted that "many people" around the league are expecting Clowney to return to Seattle.

The Seahawks could have a great pass rush this season, especially after they brought back defensive end Bruce Irvin via free agency Wednesday. If they also bring back Clowney to the mix, their defensive front could be one of their biggest strengths in 2020.

Expect that to happen as Clowney likely signs a short-term deal to head back to Seattle.

Prediction: Seahawks

Robby Anderson, WR

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Another player in a similar situation to Clowney is Anderson, who may end up returning to the Jets after testing the free-agent market this week.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported that New York has been interested in bringing back Anderson, but it wanted to do so for about $9-10 million per season. Anderson was looking for more than that, per Vacchiano, as he hoped to get about $13-14 million a year.

But with no teams reportedly rumored to pay Anderson that much, a return to the Jets could be more likely. It could potentially be on a short-term deal as well, perhaps giving Anderson a chance to return to the free-agent market earlier in hopes of landing a larger contract.

For now, Anderson returns to the Jets and continues to be quarterback Sam Darnold's top offensive weapon.

Prediction: Jets