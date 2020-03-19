Raiders Rumors: Latest Buzz on Darius Slay Trade Talks Before Deal to Eagles

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders have made plenty of defensive additions through free agency, and they are clearly still looking at options to further bolster their depth chart.

According to Vic Tafur for The Athletic, the Raiders were "kicking the tires on a possible trade for Lions corner Darius Slay."

However, Slay was dealt from the Detroit Lions to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

With Byron Jones and Chris Harris Jr. off the free-agent market, Slay was the top-rated corner available.

After missing out on Slay, Las Vegas still has free-agent signing Eli Apple and Trayvon Mullen to start at corner as it stands.

The Raiders landed Apple after failed pursuits of Jones and Harris, who signed with the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively.

According to Tafur, "the Raiders and Eagles were going back and forth on Jones before the Dolphins dove in." He also reported Las Vegas offered Harris a three-year contract before he chose to swap the Denver Broncos for the Chargers.

If Las Vegas head coach Jon Gruden is not satisfied with his defensive back depth in April, he could go after a corner with one of the team's two first-round selections.

After picking at No. 12 and No. 19, the Raiders have a trio of third-round picks, one fourth-round selection and a fifth-round pick that could be used on a defensive back as well.

Any extra defensive reinforcements would join Apple, safety Jeff Heath, linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski, defensive end Carl Nassib and defensive tackle Maliek Collins as part of the group tasked with improving Las Vegas' defense in its first season at Allegiant Stadium.

Contract information obtained from Spotrac.