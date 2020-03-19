NHL Free Agents 2020: Projecting Most Underrated Players This Offseason

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

This upcoming offseason, some NHL teams will dish out big contracts to top free agents such as center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, left wing Taylor Hall and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. Whether they return to their current teams or sign with new ones, these types of players will have large salaries and, with them, high expectations.

Not every team can afford a top free agent, though. Some will be looking to add players who aren't as expensive but can still make big impacts. And there will be plenty of those on the market.

Here are three underrated players teams should look to add this offseason if they become available.

Tyler Ennis, C/LW

Before the NHL suspended play because of the coronavirus pandemic, Tyler Ennis was having one of his best seasons in years. In 70 games, he had 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists), his most since tallying 46 in the 2014-15 campaign.

Ennis played for the Buffalo Sabres from 2009 to 2017, but injury limited to 74 games combined in his final two seasons with the team. He's played for four teams over the past three seasons. This year, the 30-year-old has proved he can stay healthy, playing 61 games for the Ottawa Senators before getting traded to the Edmonton Oilers for a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft.

The forward, who has been playing on NHL points leader Leon Draisaitl's left wing since his trade, had at least 31 points in each campaign over his first five NHL seasons, showing the potential he had to be an offensive presence after Buffalo selected him in the first round of the 2008 draft. Now that he has proved his durability, his talent should see several teams consider signing him.

Brandon Montour, D

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

In February 2019, the Sabres acquired Brandon Montour in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks, adding a stellar young defenseman they thought would fit in with their up-tempo style of play. And that's been the case since, as he has largely excelled during his time in Buffalo.

This season, Montour has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 54 games, while also having an improved plus/minus. He was at minus-20 in the 2018-19 season, which he has improved to plus-13 this term.

Montour turns 26 on April 11 and will be a restricted free agent, so he could have plenty of suitors this offseason. Though teams are generally unwilling to tender offer sheets to RFAs—the Montreal Canadiens' unsuccessful play for Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho last summer was the first in six-and-a-half years—they will for the right player.

Expect Montour to become a key cog of a team's defensive unit after he signs what should be a solid deal, whether that takes him back to Buffalo or somewhere else for compensatory draft picks.

Brad Richardson, RW/C

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Brad Richardson is in the latter stages of his career at 35, and although he's not going to be an All-Star or a top scorer, he's still a solid veteran option for a team to utilize on one of their bottom lines. That's the role he's served with the Arizona Coyotes over the past five seasons.

During his time with Arizona, Richardson has tallied 93 points (44 goals, 49 assists) in 299 games. Prior to that, he was a solid role player for the Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks, winning the Stanley Cup with L.A. in 2011-12.

Richardson won't have a high price tag in free agency, and coupled with his veteran leadership, playoff experience and his ability to make an offensive impact, that should see multiple teams interested in making him an offer.