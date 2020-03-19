NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Cam Newton, Darius Slay Trades, Top Free Agents

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

As NFL free agency rolls into its second official day, plenty of top free agents remain. In addition, several notable players are on the trading block. This means that while most of the big-name players who could change teams already have, the roster turnover is far from slowing down.

One of the biggest names now on the trade block is Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. Though the Panthers publicly backed Newton heading into free agency, they opened things up for trade during the "legal tampering" window.

Carolina also agreed to terms with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on a three-year, $63 million deal—according to ESPN's Adam Schefter—making Newton 100 percent expendable.

The question now is where the 2015 league MVP might land. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, he could land with the Los Angeles Chargers—though possibly not via trade.

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Chargers currently are debating whether to pursue Newton," Florio wrote. "A trade remains unlikely given the inability of team doctors to give him a physical. But the Chargers could pursue Newton, if/when he's released."

This contradicts an earlier report from NFL Media's Rapoport stating that Los Angeles isn't interested in adding an outside veteran quarterback:

However, the notion of the Chargers pursuing Newton on the open market does make sense. He is a Pro Bowl talent when healthy and is at least worth kicking the tires on if acquiring him doesn't require a trade cost.

Darius Slay

Newton isn't the only player currently on a roster who could soon be on the move. Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay is on the trading block and could be in a new home shortly.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, the Philadelphia Eagles are close to working out a three-year extension for the three-time Pro Bowler and executing a trade with Detroit:

Unsurprisingly, Philadelphia is not the only team to have interest in adding Slay. According to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, the Las Vegas Raiders, who recently added cornerback Eli Apple, have considered a trade as well.

"The Raiders really wanted former Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones but got nudged out at the finish line when he landed with Miami, and league sources say they are kicking the tires on a possible trade for Lions corner Darius Slay," Tafur wrote.

Though the Lions had considered moving Slay long before free agency, the recent addition of cornerback Desmond Trufant gives Detroit a sound succession plan. Expect a trade to unfold quickly.



Jadeveon Clowney

Seattle Seahawks edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney is one of the biggest names remaining on the free-agent market. However, he hasn't drawn the league-wide interest many expected and remains without a new deal.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Clowney may be willing to settle for a short-term deal and another shot at free agency in the near future:

While Clowney was seeking a contract in the $20 million-per-year range, it appears that isn't going to happen. In fact, his best chance of getting anything close to what he desires could come with the Seahawks.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Seattle's offer "could be the best he'll get."

Seeing as how Seattle has just over $20 million in cap space, Clowney will likely have to settle for a smaller number this offseason.

Tom Brady

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week. While a deal could come at any time, it hasn't yet, and it's fair to wonder why.

As NFL Media's Ian Rapoport pointed out, the inability to conduct a physical because of league-imposed travel restrictions could play a role:

However, that could only be part of the equation. The two sides could still be finalizing details of the proposed contract.

According to TheMMQB's Albert Breer, Brady is seeking a two-year deal in the $60 million range—but he is willing to offer financial flexibility:

This isn't a surprise, as Brady usually took a below-market deal with the Patriots in order to ease roster construction. He could do the same in Tampa, but the specifics of how he provides that flexibility could be what is taking time to nail down.

If, for example, the Buccaneers give Brady a three-year deal that automatically voids after two—similar to Drew Brees' last contract with the New Orleans Saints—they could substantially limit Brady's cap hit over the next two seasons.