Raiders' Quentin Poling Tested for Coronavirus After Spain Trip

Raiders' Quentin Poling Tested for Coronavirus After Spain TripMarch 19, 2020
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quentin Poling was tested for the coronavirus Wednesday following a trip to Spain.
On Tuesday, he tweeted that he started to feel potential symptoms of the coronavirus but was unable to get tested because he was deemed "too healthy" to be hospitalized. He noted his doctor said there was a good chance he and his family were infected:
Quentin Poling @callmeQQQQQ
Goes to Spain. Comes home. Has fluid in lungs, SOB, sore throat, and dry cough. But because I’m “too healthy” to be hospitalized they refuse to administer me a COVID-19 test and tell me I’m good to go home and fly back to Florida in a couple days! I love it #OhioHealthDepartment
Quentin Poling @callmeQQQQQ
My doctor told me that he is sure me, my wife, and our two year-old daughter have COVID-19, but that’s the Ohio Health Department wasn’t administering tests because we aren’t high risk. I guess they just don’t want the real number of infected people in the state to be known.
Despite the frustration he described, he was eventually able to get tested and will self-quarantine as he awaits the results:
Quentin Poling @callmeQQQQQ
My family and I were contacted this morning by our other area hospital. They brought us in and tested us and had us in and out within 15 minutes. Apparently, it ISN’T that hard after all. Thanks to everyone for the support, my family and I will continue to quarantine here in Ohio
While the World Health Organization has confirmed more than 207,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus and more than 8,600 have died as a result across the globe as of Wednesday, the lack of nationwide testing has led to frustration.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio even raised similar concerns when it was revealed four members of the Brooklyn Nets tested positive:
The coronavirus has impacted the sports world in a number of ways outside of the positive tests, as many seasons and marquee events were either suspended, postponed or outright canceled. The NBA's decision to suspend its season following the positive test of Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert preceded a number of similar moves from other leagues.
As for Poling, he is still trying to find his footing in the NFL after the Miami Dolphins selected him with a seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft.
