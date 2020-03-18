Seahawks Rumors: Bruce Irvin Agrees to Contract; 8.5 Sacks with Panthers in 2019

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Bruce Irvin is reportedly returning to the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Seahawks and the veteran defensive end have agreed to a contract. Irvin spent his first four seasons in Seattle after being the No. 15 overall pick in the 2012 draft.

Irvin posted 22 sacks with the Seahawks before moving on to the Oakland Raiders (2016-18), Atlanta Falcons (2018) and the Carolina Panthers last season. He posted solid numbers in Carolina, with a career-high 8.5 sacks to go along with 36 tackles (eight for a loss), a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a safety.

Pro Football Focus graded him as just the 74th-ranked edge-rusher last season, however.

And while the 32-year-old will help the Seahawks off the edge, he isn't the free agent defensive end that Seahawks fans have been anxiously awaiting a decision from this offseason. That distinction belongs to Jadeveon Clowney, one of the top names remaining on the market.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Sunday that Clowney was seeking a deal that would pay him in the ballpark of $20 million per season. But the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that Clowney "hasn't found the market he expected. Could wind up the Seahawks' offer is the best he'll get."

And Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reported earlier in March that "one takeaway from talks with people at the combine was the significance of Clowney’s low sack total in negotiations. There seems to be more emphasis on the optics of a $20-million-a-year player with those low sack totals than I thought. He'll get paid, but that nugget was interesting."

In his six-year career Clowney has 32 sacks, never posting double-digit sacks in a season.

Seattle fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that Seattle's offer doesn't get blown away on the open market. An offseason that saw them retain Clowney and bring back Irvin would be a good one for the team's pass rush.