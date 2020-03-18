Cowboys Rumors: Kai Forbath Agrees to 1-Year Contract After Replacing Dan Bailey

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys will reportedly re-sign kicker Kai Forbath on a one-year deal, according to Jori Epstein of USA Today.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported news of the new deal.

Forbath was signed by the Cowboys in December after the team released Brett Maher. The 32-year-old played just three games with the team but went 10-of-10 on field goals and 10-of-10 on extra points during this stretch.

It provided the team with stability after Maher went 20-of-30 on field-goal attempts, including just 5-of-13 from beyond 40 yards.

Kicker was rarely a concern for Dallas with Dan Bailey holding the role from 2011-17. His 88.2 percent success rate was one of the best in NFL history, but he was still released ahead of the 2018 season.

After Maher performed well in his first season, hitting 80 percent of attempts in 2018, he struggled mightily in 2019 before being waived in December.

Forbath represents a proven commodity for the Cowboys, hitting 86.8 percent of attempts across eight years in the NFL.

The 32-year-old made all eight attempts beyond 40 yards last season and is 21-of-26 in this range over the last three seasons.

There has been some concerns about consistency, as Forbath only lasted one game with the New England Patriots in 2019 before a missed extra point cost him his job. He made it just three games during his 2018 run with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The latest deal could potentially ensure a longer run in Dallas.