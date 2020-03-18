Cubs' Jason Heyward Donates $200K Toward Coronavirus Relief in Chicago

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs All-Star outfielder Jason Heyward is donating $200,000 in relief to the Chicago community during the coronavirus outbreak, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Passan noted that Heyward's donation will be split: $100,000 to MASK, "which is collecting supplies and meals for families affected by the virus," while the other $100,000 will go to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Heyward commented on the coronavirus after MLB announced the cancellation of spring training and delay of Opening Day on March 12.

"I'm more worried about going and saying hello to my parents," Heyward said, per The Athletic's Patrick Mooney. "They're 62, 63 years old. I got teammates with kids. Relatives. I'm just more worried about that—the safety of everyone else that may not be able to fight it off."

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and players across the league have provided financial support for those affected by the coronavirus, including Heyward's Cubs teammate Anthony Rizzo:

There are three known cases of COVID-19 in baseball—two unnamed players in the New York Yankees minor league system and an Arizona-based employee of the Cincinnati Reds.