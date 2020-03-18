Cubs' Jason Heyward Donates $200K Toward Coronavirus Relief in Chicago

Cubs' Jason Heyward Donates $200K Toward Coronavirus Relief in ChicagoMarch 18, 2020
Chicago Cubs All-Star outfielder Jason Heyward is donating $200,000 in relief to the Chicago community during the coronavirus outbreak, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Passan noted that Heyward's donation will be split: $100,000 to MASK, "which is collecting supplies and meals for families affected by the virus," while the other $100,000 will go to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Heyward commented on the coronavirus after MLB announced the cancellation of spring training and delay of Opening Day on March 12.
"I'm more worried about going and saying hello to my parents," Heyward said, per The Athletic's Patrick Mooney. "They're 62, 63 years old. I got teammates with kids. Relatives. I'm just more worried about that—the safety of everyone else that may not be able to fight it off."
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and players across the league have provided financial support for those affected by the coronavirus, including Heyward's Cubs teammate Anthony Rizzo:
A. Rizzo Foundation @RizzoFoundation
These are the people keeping our kids healthy and ALIVE. They are putting others before themselves and their families. We are honored to provide them a warm meal. Support our efforts. TEXT HOPE44 to 52000 to donate $20 or go to https://t.co/E8WwWHpOou https://t.co/Y7dZdxwcQg
Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle @whatwouldDOOdo
To respond to school closures and employment uncertainty @foodbankmetrodc is mobilizing to help during COVID-19. We’re kicking things off with a donation of 25K meals to help families during the pandemic. Help us get to 50K! Here’s how you can help: https://t.co/5pECLLhDJY
There are three known cases of COVID-19 in baseball—two unnamed players in the New York Yankees minor league system and an Arizona-based employee of the Cincinnati Reds.
