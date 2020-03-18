NFL Offers Free Access to Game Pass Through May 31 During Coronavirus Crisis

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes rolls out against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Associated Press

The NFL is hoping to help fans pass the time during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The league announced on Wednesday that it was making its Game Pass free to fans in the United States through May 31. The service includes "access to past regular and postseason NFL games, previous seasons of award-winning NFL Films series such as Hard Knocks and A Football Life, and exclusive NFL Game Pass film sessions with some of the league's star players and coaches."

So if you want to reminisce about Tom Brady wearing a New England Patriots uniform or want to relive Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs winning this year's Super Bowl, you can watch them do so. Game replays are available going back to the 2009 season, along with different angles to watch in the Coaches Film feature. 

We may not have live professional sports at the moment, but we can always go back in time for our sports fix. 

