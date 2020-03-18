ATP Tour, WTA Announce Events Canceled Through June 7 Due to Coronavirus

Dita Alangkara/Associated Press

The ATP Tour and WTA have announced the tennis season will remain suspended through June 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governing bodies of the men's and women's game released a joint statement on Wednesday confirming their decision:

Major sports across the world have halted proceedings, and tennis' spring clay-court swing is now canceled.

The joint tournaments in Rome and Madrid have been shelved, alongside women's competitions in Strasbourg and Rabat, and men's events in Munich, Geneva, Estoril and Lyon.

The French Open was set to begin on May 24, but it was announced on Tuesday the major is rescheduled for September following the U.S. Open.