Report: Chiefs Convert $5M of Frank Clark's Salary to Bonus for Cap Flexibility

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: reacts after defeating San Francisco 49ers by 31 - 20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and defensive end Frank Clark have reportedly agreed to convert $5 million of his 2020 base salary into a signing bonus to create more salary-cap space with free agency set to begin Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. 

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the update.

Clark was scheduled to make $17 million in base salary as part of his five-year, $104 million contract with the reigning Super Bowl champions, per Spotrac.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

