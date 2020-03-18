Report: Chiefs Convert $5M of Frank Clark's Salary to Bonus for Cap Flexibility

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and defensive end Frank Clark have reportedly agreed to convert $5 million of his 2020 base salary into a signing bonus to create more salary-cap space with free agency set to begin Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the update.

Clark was scheduled to make $17 million in base salary as part of his five-year, $104 million contract with the reigning Super Bowl champions, per Spotrac.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.