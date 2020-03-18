Desmond Trufant Rumors: Cowboys, Redskins Interested; Wants Multiyear Contract

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins are reportedly among the teams interested in signing cornerback Desmond Trufant after he is officially released by the Atlanta Falcons.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Trufant is likely looking to land a multiyear contract.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Falcons will release him this week after he spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the organization.

Atlanta selected Trufant with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft after he had a standout collegiate career at Washington. He was a starter from day one and started all 97 games he appeared in as a member of the Falcons.

Trufant made the Pro Bowl in 2015 when he finished with 42 tackles, 11 passes defended and one interception. He has registered 329 tackles, 79 passes defended and 13 picks during his career.

Although toe and arm injuries limited Trufant to nine games last season, he finished with 18 tackles, seven passes defended and a career-high four interceptions.

Perhaps the biggest concern when it comes to the 29-year-old is his durability since he missed seven games last season and seven games in 2016. Aside from those two campaigns, however, he has only missed one other game in his career.

Both Dallas and Washington would be sensible landing spots given their clear needs at the cornerback position.

The Cowboys' former No. 1 corner, Byron Jones, reportedly agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins in free agency, meaning they need a new starter opposite Chidobe Awuzie.

The Redskins released Josh Norman, who later signed with the Buffalo Bills. As well, cornerbacks Aaron Colvin and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie are free agents after making spot starts for Washington last season.

With Fabian Moreau, Jimmy Moreland, Greg Stroman and Quinton Dunbar penciled in as the top corners on Washington's depth chart, it is clear the Redskins need a more reliable option.

Cornerback is a fairly deep position in this year's free-agent class, but Trufant is on par with the likes of Chris Harris Jr., Logan Ryan and Prince Amukamara, which means he shouldn't have much trouble finding a new home.