US Open, Laver Cup Question French Open's Decision to Reschedule Tournament

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

The U.S. Open and Laver Cup tennis tournaments have criticised the French Open's decision to reschedule in the fall without consulting other organisations.

Per the Mirror's Neil McLeman, the tournament has been moved to September 20 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That means it will clash with the Laver Cup, however, and start just one week after the U.S. Open ends.

Per Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times, the U.S. Open said it will not make a decision on its tournament without consulting others:

The Laver Cup organisers said they have no plans to change their schedule and that they were surprised by the French Open's decision:

Per McLeman, Roger Federer's management team TEAM8 organises the Laver Cup, and the Swiss veteran could skip the French Open as a result.

Rothenberg believes it's likely:

Other players could opt to play in the Laver Cup as well. Vasek Pospisil criticised the French Open's decision to move unilaterally, calling it "irresponsible" and "selfish."

The Laver Cup has plenty of backing:

While it has only been around since 2017, the Laver Cup has quickly become a major event on the tennis calendar. A Ryder Cup-style team event that pits a European side against a World team, it gained official ATP sanctioned status in 2019.

This year's edition is set to take place at TD Garden in Boston between September 25 and 27. The World team are hoping to break Europe's three-year win streak, coming close in 2019, when the final score was 13-11.