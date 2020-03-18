Jadeveon Clowney Reportedly 'Hasn't Found Market He Expected' in Free Agency

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2020

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) looks on during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. Seattle won 17-9. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Though Jadeveon Clowney had high hopes entering free agency, he reportedly "hasn't found the market he expected," according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network (via Kevin Patra of NFL.com). 

Garafolo provided more context Wednesday:

Clowney played last season with the Seattle Seahawks after a September trade from the Houston Texans, where he spent the first five years of his career. He finished 2019 with just three sacks and 31 tackles in 13 games.

Though it was a down year for the three-time Pro Bowler, Pro Football Reference recorded 17 hurries and 10 quarterback knockdowns, showing he still affected the game in the pass rush. The 27-year-old also scored two defensive touchdowns, one on an interception and one on a fumble recovery.

With 32 career sacks, the three-time Pro Bowler has more than proved he can be an elite weapon in the NFL.

Despite that, teams are worried about his "inconsistency and injury history," according to Peter King of Football Morning in America. Clowney missed three games last year because of a core muscle injury and has only played one 16-game season in his six years in the NFL. 

The market could also be drying up.

Video Play Button

Other pass-rushers such as Yannick Ngakoue, Shaquil Barrett, Matthew Judon and Chris Jones received the franchise tag, while the Indianapolis Colts traded a first-round pick for the San Francisco 49ers' DeForest Buckner, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco

This likely reduces the number of teams willing to pay big for another edge-rusher. 

As Garafolo noted, a return to the Seahawks could be the best opportunity remaining for Clowney.

