Michael Irvin: Bill O'Brien Compared DeAndre Hopkins, Aaron Hernandez in Meeting

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin provided some insight Wednesday on ESPN's Get Up regarding what may have led to DeAndre Hopkins' shocking trade from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.



Irvin provided an account of a meeting between Hopkins and Texans head coach Bill O'Brien as told to him by the four-time Pro Bowl wideout:

"I said, 'Tell me what happened in Houston,' and he went into it. He told me, he said, 'Michael, it was a bit of a power struggle there' because Bill O'Brien thought, Coach O'Brien thought [Hopkins] had too much influence over the locker room. He called DeAndre Hopkins in a meeting to talk about this and, I kinda guess, hash it out. In that meeting, he started the meeting with telling DeAndre Hopkins this, that blew my mind when DeAndre told me this. He told DeAndre Hopkins, he said: 'Hey, the last time I had to have a meeting like this, it was with Aaron Hernandez.' I was like: 'What? He put in Aaron Hernandez in this meeting?' He said, 'Yes he did.' He said: 'Michael, that blew my mind that he would even bring that up. I've never been in any trouble. I don't know why would he equate me with Aaron Hernandez.'

"And from there, the meeting just deteriorated, you know. He got into talking about DeAndre Hopkins. DeAndre Hopkins has a few kids from different women, and he said, he told DeAndre he doesn't like that he has his 'baby mamas' around sometimes. And from that, I think the relationship just went bad, and thus, we got a trade of DeAndre Hopkins from Houston for basically, like I said earlier, a ham sandwich, all because of that relationship."

The trade, which will become official when the new league year starts Wednesday, reportedly saw Houston send Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick to Arizona for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

