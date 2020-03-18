Antonio Brown Rumors: Tom Brady Suitors Had 'Impression' QB Wanted to Add WR

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Teams that pursued quarterback Tom Brady in free agency were reportedly "under the impression" that Brady wanted to reunite with free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport seconded the report and added that Brady and Brown are close despite only playing together for one game last season before the New England Patriots released Brown.

It was reported by multiple sources Tuesday night, including Rapoport, that Brady agreed to a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that will pay him up to $30 million per year.

