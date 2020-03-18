Antonio Brown Rumors: Tom Brady Suitors Had 'Impression' QB Wanted to Add WR

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2020

El quarterback de los Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra Tom Brady y el wide receiver Antonio Brown celebran después del touchdown de Brown en la primera mitad del juego ante los Dolphins de Miami, el domingo 15 de septiembre de 2019, en Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Foto/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Teams that pursued quarterback Tom Brady in free agency were reportedly "under the impression" that Brady wanted to reunite with free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport seconded the report and added that Brady and Brown are close despite only playing together for one game last season before the New England Patriots released Brown.

It was reported by multiple sources Tuesday night, including Rapoport, that Brady agreed to a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that will pay him up to $30 million per year.

