NFL Draft 2020: Where Henry Ruggs III, Top WRs Are Being Taken in Mocks

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Quarterbacks should come off the board early in the 2020 NFL Draft. This year's class is filled with talented ones who will look to become the offensive leaders of a franchise in the seasons to come.

However, not every team needs a quarterback. Some are already set and plan on returning an experienced starter under center in 2020. Perhaps those teams will instead look to draft a wide receiver so that their franchise quarterback has a new weapon to utilize.

Those teams are in luck, as there are plenty of strong wide receivers in this year's class, too. Former Alabama standouts Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III and former Oklahoma star CeeDee Lamb should be among the first receivers selected in the draft after each had a stellar college career.

Here's a look at where the top three wide receivers in this year's class could be selected based on recent mock drafts.

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Raiders are adding a quarterback (Marcus Mariota) and a veteran tight end (Jason Witten) via free agency. It would make sense for them to bring in a wide receiver with their top pick to address another position of need.

Many have predicted Las Vegas to select Jeudy with the No. 12 pick, including Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports and Luke Easterling of Draft Wire. As Fornelli points out, the Raiders traded a different former Alabama wide receiver in 2018, as they dealt their former top wideout to the Cowboys.

Las Vegas hasn't had a receiver that talented since Cooper's departure, but Jeudy has the potential to reach that level. For Alabama, Jeudy had a stellar 2018 season (1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns) before following that up with an impressive 2019 campaign (1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns).

If the Raiders end up deciding to draft a different wide receiver or a player at a different position, another possible landing spot for Jeudy is to the Broncos at No. 15, as projected by NFL.com's Chad Reuter.

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

While numerous mock drafts are predicting Jeudy to be the first receiver selected, that's not unanimous at this point. There's also a chance that Lamb will be the first one to come off the board on the draft's opening night.

That's how things unfold in Fornelli's mock, as he's predicting the Jaguars to select Lamb with the No. 9 pick. The CBS Sports writer acknowledged that receiver may not be Jacksonville's biggest need, but it would provide a needed boost to its offense.

Reuter also projects Lamb to be the first receiver selected, as he has the Raiders opting to draft the former Sooners standout rather than Jeudy.

Lamb's best college season came in his last year at Oklahoma, as he had 62 receptions for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns. He'll now look to carry that over into the start of his NFL career.

Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

After Jeudy is drafted, it won't take long for another Alabama receiver to be selected as Ruggs should come off the board soon after.

One interesting scenario would be for Ruggs to get drafted at No. 13 by the 49ers, which Easterling is projecting. On Monday, San Francisco acquired that selection by trading All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis. Now, the reigning NFC champions have an early pick which they could use to add another offensive weapon for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Fornelli has Ruggs going to the Broncos at No. 15, while Reuter is projecting him to be selected at No. 20 by the Jaguars. Both make sense as potential destinations because each team will likely add a receiver early in the draft.

Ruggs had 40 receptions for 746 yards and seven touchdowns for Alabama last season, but he has the potential to put up even bigger numbers in the NFL.