NFL Free Agency 2020: Projecting Biggest Contracts for Remainder of FA

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

This year, NFL free agency is providing some unprecedented moves.

After 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady is heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Philip Rivers, who was with the Los Angeles Chargers for 16 years, is signing with the Indianapolis Colts; and tight end Jason Witten is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders after spending 16 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

At one point, it seemed like those three players would never play for a different franchise. Now, they all will.

Those moves came before the official start of the free-agency period, which arrives Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. With that about to be begin, here's a look at several available free agents who should be signing soon.

Chris Harris Jr., CB

One of the best defensive players still on the market, Chris Harris Jr. appears to have plenty of teams interested in signing him. ESPN's Josina Anderson reported that the Cowboys, Bills, Jets and Raiders have all shown interest in the cornerback.

The 30-year-old spent his first nine seasons with the Broncos and recorded 20 interceptions in 139 career games (121 starts). He's been a reliable and consistent player over that span, and he apparently believes he is on a trajectory toward the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I think I probably need about, probably like, 15 more picks," Harris told TMZ Sports. "Probably get about two more All-Pros, Pro Bowls, and I think I should be solidified from there."

With a market value of an $11 million average annual salary per Spotrac, Harris is set to get a solid payday soon. The Cowboys seem like the best fit, as they're likely in a win-now mode and just lost Byron Jones, who signed with the Dolphins.

Contract prediction: Three years, $33 million

Jameis Winston, QB

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

With Brady heading to Tampa Bay, that means Jameis Winston will be signing with a new team for the first time in his NFL career. He spent his first five seasons with the Buccaneers after they selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Although Winston led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards last season while throwing 33 touchdowns, he also had a league-high 30 interceptions as he continues to struggle with turning the ball over. He still has the potential to be a successful starting quarterback, especially if he can limit those picks.

His market value is an average annual value of $26.7 million, per Spotrac. However, teams might be hesitant to give him a long-term deal and instead opt to see if he can cut back on interceptions first and evaluate how he performs.

It's not clear who might have interest in Winston, but he should have some suitors now that the dominoes are falling for the other top free-agent quarterbacks. And he should get a deal close to his market value when a franchise takes a chance on the 26-year-old.

Contract prediction: Two years, $52 million

Jadeveon Clowney, DE

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

After spending one season with the Seahawks, it's possible Jadeveon Clowney may be heading back to Seattle for the 2020 campaign and beyond.

According to ESPN.com's John Clayton, the Seahawks remain interested in bringing back the defensive end they acquired in a trade from the Texans just before the start of the 2019 season. Last year, he had three sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception in 13 games for Seattle.

His market value is an average annual salary of $20 million, per Spotrac. And although Clowney was hoping to make at least $23 million per season, Clayton doesn't think that will happen based on the current market and how negotiations between teams and players have gone so far.

However, the 27-year-old should still get a big contract, either from the Seahawks or another team that enters negotiations with the former No. 1 overall draft pick.

Contract prediction: Four years, $80 million